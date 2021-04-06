Martedì 06 Aprile 2021 | 19:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: Over 3.5 mn Italians have had both jabs

COVID: Over 3.5 mn Italians have had both jabs

 
ROME
Willing to have crowds at Euros, govt tells FIGC

Willing to have crowds at Euros, govt tells FIGC

 
ROME
Biot says not possible to see State secrets on PC

Biot says not possible to see State secrets on PC

 
ROME
Scuffles during 'end lockdown' protest outside House

Scuffles during 'end lockdown' protest outside House

 
ROME
IMF ups Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 4.2%

IMF ups Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 4.2%

 
MILAN
Female CEOs less than 2% in listed companies - CONSOB

Female CEOs less than 2% in listed companies - CONSOB

 
ROME
Cold snap grips Italy

Cold snap grips Italy

 
ROME
Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia

Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia

 
ROME
Pasta exports up 16%, Coldiretti says on Carbonara Day

Pasta exports up 16%, Coldiretti says on Carbonara Day

 
ROME
Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5S

Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5S

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi

Bari, Tangorra alza l'asticella: «Ora all'attacco»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'opera d'arte
Polignano, a San Vito spunta una scala per raggiungere la luna

Polignano, a San Vito spunta una scala per raggiungere la luna

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

Barletta, festeggiano la Pasquetta a casa, in 12 con tanto di dj: multati

 
TarantoL'operazione della Guardia Costiera
Pesca illegale a Taranto e Marina di Pisticci, sequestrato quintale di cozze

Pesca illegale a Taranto e Marina di Pisticci, sequestrato quintale di cozze

 
MateraPolizia
Matera, tentata estorsione ai gestori di un bar: un arresto

Matera, tentata estorsione ai gestori di un bar: un arresto

 
LecceL'allarme
Lecce, preoccupazione per focolaio Covid in carcere: 30 positivi

Lecce, preoccupazione per focolaio Covid in carcere: 30 positivi

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, GdF scopre 15 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: percepiti indebitamente 100mila euro

Potenza, GdF scopre 15 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: percepiti indebitamente 100mila euro

 
FoggiaL'episodio
Foggia, mezzo in fiamme al Policlinico Riuniti: si indaga

Foggia, mezzo in fiamme al Policlinico Riuniti: si indaga

 

ROME

COVID: Over 3.5 mn Italians have had both jabs

5.8% of population, 6.8% of over 16s able to be vaccinated

COVID: Over 3.5 mn Italians have had both jabs

ROME, APR 6 - Over 3.5 million Italians have had both their COVID-19 jabs, 5.8% of the total population of around 60 million people and 6.8% of the over-16 vaccinatable population of around 51 million, the health ministry said Tuesday. The exact figure is 3,509,838, as of 16:00 Tuesday, the ministry said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it