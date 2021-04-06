COVID: Over 3.5 mn Italians have had both jabs

ROME, APR 6 - Over 3.5 million Italians have had both their COVID-19 jabs, 5.8% of the total population of around 60 million people and 6.8% of the over-16 vaccinatable population of around 51 million, the health ministry said Tuesday. The exact figure is 3,509,838, as of 16:00 Tuesday, the ministry said. (ANSA).