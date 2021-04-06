Willing to have crowds at Euros, govt tells FIGC

ROME, APR 6 - The government on Tuesday told the Italian Soccer Federation it was willing to have crowds attend the European soccer championships starting June 11, sources told ANSA. Other European host countries including Germany are struggling to reach agreement on the issue. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has written a letter to FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina which will now be sent on to UEFA, sources said. Gravina said "thank you Minister Speranza, you're doing the good of the country". The tournament, to be held in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020. On 17 March 2020, UEFA announced that the tournament would be postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, and proposed it take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021, which was confirmed on 17 June 2020. (ANSA).