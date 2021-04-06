COVID: 7,767 new cases, 421 more victims

ROME, APR 6 - There have been 7,767 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 421 more victims of he virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 10,680 new cases and 296 more victims Monday. Some 112,962 more tests have been done, compared with 102,795 Monday. The positivity rate has dropped 3.5%, from 10.4% to 6.9%. Intensive care cases have risen by six, and hospital admissions by 552. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,686,707, and the death toll 111,747. The currently positive are 555,705 (-14,391 over Monday), the discharged and recovered 3,019,255(+21,733), and those in domestic isolation 522,625 (-14,949). (ANSA).