Scuffles during 'end lockdown' protest outside House

ROME
06 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 6 - Demonstrators calling for an end to COVID-19 lockdowns and the reopening of shops and restaurants clashed with police outside the Lower House of parliament in Rome on Tuesday. Among the protesters were members of Italexit, a movement started by former 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senator and journalist Gianluigi Paragone, who has been among the most vocal proponents of reopening Italy. Another protester was dressed like the Q-Anon member who was among Trump supporters who raised Congress on January 6. (ANSA).
