Biot says not possible to see State secrets on PC

ROME, APR 6 - Walter Biot, the Italian navy captain arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, reportedly told his lawyer Tuesday that "it is not possible to view on a PC the content of documents regarding State secrecy or at a high level of secrecy". Biot's lawyer, Roberto De Vita, said "they are documents that you can only print, and he was not cleared or equipped to print (documents)". Biot is accused of passing on dozens of classified documents on NATO telecoms systems and other top-secret matters to two Russian embassy officials who have been expelled from Italy. A judge who remanded him in custody reportedly said he had at least 81 screen grabs of top-secret documents. (ANSA).