Biot says not possible to see State secrets on PC
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Pesca illegale a Taranto e Marina di Pisticci, sequestrato quintale di cozze
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, su 3978 tamponi 677 positivi (17%): 20 morti. Posti letto esauriti: paziente trasferita a Palermo
Puglia, dal 7 aprile riaprono le scuole: le famiglie potranno richiedere la Ddi. Codacons Lecce: «Emiliano esorbita dai propri poteri»
ROME
06 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 6 - Walter Biot, the Italian navy captain arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, reportedly told his lawyer Tuesday that "it is not possible to view on a PC the content of documents regarding State secrecy or at a high level of secrecy". Biot's lawyer, Roberto De Vita, said "they are documents that you can only print, and he was not cleared or equipped to print (documents)". Biot is accused of passing on dozens of classified documents on NATO telecoms systems and other top-secret matters to two Russian embassy officials who have been expelled from Italy. A judge who remanded him in custody reportedly said he had at least 81 screen grabs of top-secret documents. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su