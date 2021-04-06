IMF ups Italy's 2021 GDP forecast to 4.2%

ROME, APR 6 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that it has revised its forecast for Italy's GDP growth to 4.2% this year. That is 1.2 percentage points higher than the forecast it made in January, although it is lower than the 5.2% prediction made last October. Italy had negative growth of 8.9% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund sees Italy's GDP rising 3.6% next year, the same as it predicted in January but a point higher than its October forecast. It said it expects Italian unemployment to come in at 10.3% this year, lower than the 11.8% forecast in October. But it sees the jobless rate rising to 11.6% in 2022. (ANSA).