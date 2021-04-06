Cold snap grips Italy

Biot says not possible to see State secrets on PC
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Pesca illegale a Taranto e Marina di Pisticci, sequestrato quintale di cozze
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, su 3978 tamponi 677 positivi (17%): 20 morti. Posti letto esauriti: paziente trasferita a Palermo
Puglia, dal 7 aprile riaprono le scuole: le famiglie potranno richiedere la Ddi. Codacons Lecce: «Emiliano esorbita dai propri poteri»
ROME
06 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 6 - A sudden return to wintry weather hit Italy Tuesday as a cold snap gripped the country after a week of balmy weather. Temperatures dropped by around 10 degrees as icy blasts of winds swept across the peninsula. Scattered showers affected most parts, as well as snow even over low ground. A weather alert for storms was called in Marche and another one for flooding in Abruzzo. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su