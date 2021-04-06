Cold snap grips Italy

ROME, APR 6 - A sudden return to wintry weather hit Italy Tuesday as a cold snap gripped the country after a week of balmy weather. Temperatures dropped by around 10 degrees as icy blasts of winds swept across the peninsula. Scattered showers affected most parts, as well as snow even over low ground. A weather alert for storms was called in Marche and another one for flooding in Abruzzo. (ANSA).