Female CEOs less than 2% in listed companies - CONSOB

MILAN, APR 6 - Female CEOs are less than 2% of the total of chief executive officers in listed companies in Italy, bourse regulator CONSOB said in its annual report on corporate governance in Italy Tuesday. This percentage was down from just over 3% in 2013, the regulator said. Women chairman were slightly up this year, but still below 4%, the report said. Female representation on Italian boards is, however, nearing the 40% target laid down by government targets. Women bosses appointed as independent administrators in big companies are now 75% of the total of such managers. photo: Marina Berlusconi, chairman of ex-premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest holding company (ANSA).