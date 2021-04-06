Martedì 06 Aprile 2021 | 15:01

MILAN
Female CEOs less than 2% in listed companies - CONSOB

ROME
Cold snap grips Italy

ROME
Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia

ROME
Pasta exports up 16%, Coldiretti says on Carbonara Day

ROME
Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5S

AOSTA
COVID: 10 probed for Val d'Aosta care home deaths

MILAN
Fake will gang busted in Milan

ROME
COVID: Mattarella gets 2nd jab

VENICE
Venice unveils vaccination vaporetto

TROPEA
Tropea named 'Borgo dei Borghi 2021'

ROME
Soccer: Italy COVID cluster grows with Bernardeschi

MateraPolizia
Matera, tentata estorsione ai gestori di un bar: un arresto

BatNella Bat
Sparatoria ad Andria: due feriti in codice rosso portati in ospedale

TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, tenta di violentare ragazza mentre fa jogging: 32enne fermato

BariA Carrassi
Bari, uomo esanime per strada: scompiglio fra i passanti

LecceL'allarme
Lecce, preoccupazione per focolaio Covid in carcere: 30 positivi

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, chiusi in casa da 2 settimane in attesa di fare il tampone

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, GdF scopre 15 furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: percepiti indebitamente 100mila euro

FoggiaL'episodio
Foggia, mezzo in fiamme al Policlinico Riuniti: si indaga

ROME

Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5S

PD, IV leaders agree on need to back Draghi govt

ROME, APR 6 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta on Tuesday met fellow ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) group, for talks. Sources said that the leaders agreed on the need to keep backing Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government and prioritize the vaccination campaign and aid for households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 emergency. But they disagreed about forming an alliance with the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which Letta is on favour of but Renzi is not, sources said. The PD, IV and the M5S were allied in backing ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's second government until IV brought it down by pulling its support at the start of the year. Letta recently returned to the fray to take the helm of the PD, having stepped back from frontline politics after then-PD-leader Renzi brought down his executive in 2014 in order to take over the helm of government himself. Renzi subsequently split from the PD to form his own party. (ANSA).

