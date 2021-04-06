Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5S

ROME, APR 6 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta on Tuesday met fellow ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) group, for talks. Sources said that the leaders agreed on the need to keep backing Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government and prioritize the vaccination campaign and aid for households and businesses affected by the COVID-19 emergency. But they disagreed about forming an alliance with the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which Letta is on favour of but Renzi is not, sources said. The PD, IV and the M5S were allied in backing ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's second government until IV brought it down by pulling its support at the start of the year. Letta recently returned to the fray to take the helm of the PD, having stepped back from frontline politics after then-PD-leader Renzi brought down his executive in 2014 in order to take over the helm of government himself. Renzi subsequently split from the PD to form his own party. (ANSA).