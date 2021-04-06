Fake will gang busted in Milan

MILAN, APR 6 - MIlan police have busted a gang who allegedly faked wills of people who died intestate and without surviving relatives to pocket all their assets, judicial sources said Tuesday. The gang allegedly used a bogus American notary public to run their scams, police said. Milan police urgently sequestered assets worth a total of one million euros that was left by a 70-year-old Milanese man who was found dead in his Milan home in November 2018, about six months after he died alone there. Police said a Calabrian lawyer, Giuseppe Marra, was one of the gang leaders. The gang, composed of at least five members, operated similar scams in the provinces of Mantua and Vicenza, Venaria Reale near Turin, in the province of Genoa, at Nogara (Verona), at Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso) and at Aviano (Pordenone), police said. The scam consisted of naming a bogus heir in America who was allegedly represented by the fake New York notary, named as Carmine J. Guadagno. (ANSA).