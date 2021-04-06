COVID: 10 probed for Val d'Aosta care home deaths

Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia
06 Aprile 2021
AOSTA, APR 6 - Italian police have placed 10 people under investigation in a probe into deaths from COVID-19 in care homes in the northwestern region of Val d'Aosta, on the French border, judicial sources said Tuesday. The probe, which was opened a year ago, is into possible multiple manslaughter and culpable epidemic. The deaths took place in the first few months of last year. Those probed include care home directors and two health operators who examined a patient who then died, sources said. (ANSA).
