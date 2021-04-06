Soccer: Italy COVID cluster grows with Bernardeschi

Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, su 3978 tamponi 677 positivi (17%): 20 morti. Posti letto esauriti: paziente trasferita a Palermo
Puglia, dal 7 aprile riaprono le scuole: le famiglie potranno richiedere la Ddi. Codacons Lecce: «Emiliano esorbita dai propri poteri»
ROME
06 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 6 - Juventus said Tuesday that forward Federico Bernardeschi is the latest player to have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning last week from duty with Italy for three World Cup qualifiers. Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci, Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi and Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo also have the coronavirus. Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu has tested positive too, sources said, although the club has not yet made this official. The Italian Soccer Federation had reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive soon after Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su