Soccer: Italy COVID cluster grows with Bernardeschi

ROME, APR 6 - Juventus said Tuesday that forward Federico Bernardeschi is the latest player to have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning last week from duty with Italy for three World Cup qualifiers. Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci, Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi and Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo also have the coronavirus. Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu has tested positive too, sources said, although the club has not yet made this official. The Italian Soccer Federation had reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive soon after Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania (ANSA).