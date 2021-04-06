Girl saved after being born with gut in place of lung

TURIN, APR 6 - A 17-month-olf girl had a lifesaving operation in Turin Monday after being born with a rare congenitial malformation that had placed part of her intestine where one of her lungs should have been. The girl had two operations, the first to correct her diaphragm and the second to transplant a new liver. Both the girl, Daria Maria, and the donor had had COVID-19. The operations took place in Turin's Città della Salute Hospital. "The rare malformation leads to a full-blown hole in the diaphragm allowing the intestine to move into the chest and compromise the normal development of the lungs," doctors said. "The first thing we're going to do now is to take her to the park," said the girl's father, Adrian. "She has never left hospital since being born. "Now we'll show her the sun, the trees, the leaves". (ANSA).