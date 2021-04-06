Unique moment to rebuild friendship - Draghi in Libya

ROME, APR 6 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that it was time for Italy and Libya to rebuild their friendship in a joint declaration with his Libyan counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, after a meeting in Tripoli on Tuesday. "It is a unique moment for Libya," Draghi said during his first trip to a foreign country as the head of the Italian government. "There is a government of national unity legitimized by parliament that is proceeding on the path of national reconciliation. "It is a unique moment to reconstruct what was a long-standing friendship. "It was an extraordinarily satisfying meeting," Draghi added. "We spoke about cooperation in the infrastructure, energy, health and cultural fields. "Italy will increase bursaries for Libyan students and the activities of the Italian Institute of Culture. "There is a desire to make this partnership the driving force for the future, with full respect of Libyan sovereignty". Draghi said a condition for cooperation to move forward was that the ceasefire in the North African country continues. "There is a desire to see trade and cultural exchanges return to the levels of five-six years ago," he said. (ANSA).