Mafia boss arrested at Easter lunch

PALERMO, APR 6 - A Palermo Mafia boss who has been living in Brazil for the last few years was arrested when he returned home to the Sicilian capital for Easter lunch with his family. Giuseppe Calvaruso, 44, head of the powerful Pagliarelli clan, was nabbed as he was celebrating the Christian holiday at his former home. He was due to fly back to Brazil on Tuesday, police said. Four other mafiosi were arrested with him: Giovanni Caruso, 50, Silvestre Maniscalco, 4, Francesco Paolo Bagnasco, 44, and Giovanni Spanò, 59. All five are accused of mafia association, extortion, grievous bodily harm, abduction, and falsely claiming assets, all offences aggravated by using mafia mwthods. Police said Calvaruso had recently cracked down on unauthorised robberies by young mafiosi. They also said the clan had been making "major" investments in the restaurant sector. Calvaruso's arrest gained plaudits from several politicians including veteran centre-left Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando who thanked police and called it a "tough blow" to the Mafia. (ANSA).