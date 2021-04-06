Market trader protest blocks A1 motorway near Caserta

CASERTA, APR 6 - A protest by market traders on Tuesday blocked the A1 main north-south motorway near Caserta north of Naples. The traders are protesting the loss of their livelihoods due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the alleged lack of government support measures. The traders blocked the northbound carriageway and unfurled banners saying 'If I Don't Earn How Can I Pay You', 'Make Street Trading Safe' and "The COVID Decree Isn't Working, Change It'. The protest by about 200 traders caused tailbacks measuring kilometres and delays on all the local road network. "Our intention," said union leader Peppe Magliocca, "is to go to Rome to protest against an absurd situation, with so many traders on the verge of poverty, who feel abandoned". Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, on his way to a press conference on a building work at a local prison, was among those caught up in the protest. (ANSA).