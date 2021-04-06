Over 80% of school personnel vaccinated - head teachers

ROME, APR 6 - Over 80% of Italy's school personnel have been vaccinated for COVID-19, Antonello Giannelli, the president of the national head teacher association, told SkyTg24 on Tuesday. He said that there is a "logistical problem" for the monitoring of the spread of the coronavirus in Italian schools. "The number of operators are not yet sufficient to do this operation on a major scale," he said. (ANSA).