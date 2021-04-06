Draghi visits Libya in first trip abroad

Mafia boss arrested at Easter lunch
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, su 3978 tamponi 677 positivi (17%): 20 morti. Posti letto esauriti: paziente trasferita a Palermo
Puglia, dal 7 aprile riaprono le scuole: le famiglie potranno richiedere la Ddi. Codacons Lecce: «Emiliano esorbita dai propri poteri»
ROME
06 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 6 - Premier Mario Draghi is visiting Libya on Monday in his first trip to a foreign country as the head of the Italian government. The premier will be flanked by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.and will meet his counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, in Tripoli. The aim of the trip is to have Italy again play a lead role on the stabilization of the north African country and to sign a series of agreements for economic investments and health-sector cooperation to combat COVID-19. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su