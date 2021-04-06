Draghi visits Libya in first trip abroad

ROME, APR 6 - Premier Mario Draghi is visiting Libya on Monday in his first trip to a foreign country as the head of the Italian government. The premier will be flanked by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.and will meet his counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, in Tripoli. The aim of the trip is to have Italy again play a lead role on the stabilization of the north African country and to sign a series of agreements for economic investments and health-sector cooperation to combat COVID-19. (ANSA).