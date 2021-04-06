No. of people in work down 945,000 in 1 year - ISTAT

ROME, APR 6 - The number of people in employment in Italy was 22,197,000 in February, down by 945,000 with respect to the same month last year, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said that, as a result, the employment rate had fallen by 2.2 percentage points to 56.5%. ISTAT said the unemployment rate was 10.2% in February, down 0.1 of a point on January but up 0.5 of a point with respect to February 2020. It said that the percentage of 15-64-year-olds who are not active on the labour market was steady at 37%. (ANSA).