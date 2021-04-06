Soccer: Five players positive for COVID after Italy duty

ROME, APR 6 - The number of soccer players to have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning last week from duty with Italy for three World Cup qualifiers has risen to five. Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno was the last player to test positive after Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi and Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo. The Italian Soccer Federation had reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive after Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania. (ANSA).