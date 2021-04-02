COVID: 21,932 new cases, 481 more victims

ROME, APR 2 - There have been 21,932 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 481 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 23,649 new cases, and 501 more victims, on Thursday. Some 331,154 more tests have been done, compared with 356,085 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 6.6%. Intensive care cases have risen by 23, and hospital admissions have fallen by 245. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,629,000, and the death toll 110,328. The currently positive are 565,295 (+1,816 on Thursday), the recovered and discharged 2,953,377 (+19,620), and those in domestic isolation 532,887 (+2,038). (ANSA).