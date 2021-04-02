Achieved a lot with Italy, bright future - Blinken
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Friday: "Proud to partner with my Italian counterpart @luigidimaio to highlight the robust U.S.-Italy relationship established 160 years ago! Together we have accomplished much, and we look forward to a bright future of continued cooperation." The State Department noted that this year marks the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States, dating back to 1861, when Italians "came together, propelled by the momentous awakening of the Risorgimento, under the banner of a single, unified Nation". (ANSA).
