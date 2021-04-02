Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021 | 18:39

ROME
Achieved a lot with Italy, bright future - Blinken

ROME
Privacy watchdog fines Fastweb 4.5 mn for telemarketing

ROME
Uffizi 7th in world for visitors in 2020 despite pandemic

ROME
National COVID-19 Rt drops below alarm level

ROME
COVID: 2nd jab with same vaccine - Rezza

ROME
Soccer: Juve trio not called up after COVID-rule breach

ROME
COVID: Veneto, Marche, Trento to go orange Tuesday

ROME
Biot asks to be heard by prosecutor

PALERMO
Man gets life for murdering pregnant lover

ROME
2 kids hospitalised after 5-car pile-up near Rome

BARI
Man stabbed to death in Bari street

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Vibonese-Bari, mister Carrera: «Dobbiamo essere pronti alla battaglia»

BariI riti pasquali
Bitritto, in assenza della processione i Misteri si pregano in condominio

Tarantola cerimonia
Taranto, arcivescovo davanti statua Cristo Morto: «basta pandemia»

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, al via il 6 aprile prenotazione online del vaccino anti Covid

LecceL'episodio
«Via, porti malattie» a Lecce commessa aggredisce giovane colombiana spruzzandole addosso spray lavavetri

FoggiaL'operazione
Fece parte di una banda che rapinò portavalori in Lombardia: catturato latitante a Cerignola

MateraCovid 19
Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

BatLa crisi
L'Esercito dona aiuti alla Caritas di Barletta

BrindisiL'emergenza
S.Michele Salentino, comandante positiva al Covid: chiuso ufficio Polizia locale

ROME

Privacy watchdog fines Fastweb 4.5 mn for telemarketing

For cold calling to offer phone and Web services

ROME, APR 2 - Italy's Privacy watchdog on Friday fined Fastweb 4.5 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for telemarketing purposes. The move came after hundreds of complaints from users about persistent promotional phone calls about telephone and Internet services offered by Fastweb, without the users' consent. Fastweb denied all wrongdoing. (ANSA).

