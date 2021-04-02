Privacy watchdog fines Fastweb 4.5 mn for telemarketing

Achieved a lot with Italy, bright future - Blinken
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - Italy's Privacy watchdog on Friday fined Fastweb 4.5 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for telemarketing purposes. The move came after hundreds of complaints from users about persistent promotional phone calls about telephone and Internet services offered by Fastweb, without the users' consent. Fastweb denied all wrongdoing. (ANSA).
