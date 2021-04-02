Uffizi 7th in world for visitors in 2020 despite pandemic

Achieved a lot with Italy, bright future - Blinken
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - Uffizi Director Eike Schmidt said Friday that the Florence museum was seventh-top in the world last year for visitor numbers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "The pandemic hit extremely hard but the Uffizi Gallery hung in there," Schmidt told the Foreign Press Association of Italy. "In 2020 we had a total of 1,206,175 visitors, 27.5% of the number of the previous year, despite COVID and all that it entailed in terms of closures and restrictions. "That puts us in seventh place among the art museums of the whole world. "In 2019 we were ninth in the table. "We lost 72% of our visitors, the same percentage as the Paris Louvre and Madrid's Reina Sofia". He said he expects the gallery to bounce back in a major way next year. (ANSA).
