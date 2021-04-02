COVID: 2nd jab with same vaccine - Rezza

ROME, APR 2 - Italy will continue to give second COVID-19 jabs with the same vaccine as the first one given that stocks are high and the UK is still to come out with conclusive evidence on the efficacy of giving a different one, Health Minister Prevention Director Gianni Rezza said Friday. "On a follow-up with a different vaccine," he told a press conference, "the British are assessing this possibility with various field studies but for now we do not have data from clinical studies; however we should have them in a few months time. "We do not have this problem in Italy for now because we have enough vaccines to do the follow-ups with the same vaccine, as per the protocols". (ANSA).