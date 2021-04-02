COVID: 2nd jab with same vaccine - Rezza

Uffizi 7th in world for visitors in 2020 despite pandemic
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, record contagi (+2369) e positività al 18%: altri 36 morti. Emiliano: «Zero controlli per paura di tensioni»
Bari, la lite in via Ravanas scoppiata per un'eredità: a uccidere il 45enne sarebbe stata una minore
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - Italy will continue to give second COVID-19 jabs with the same vaccine as the first one given that stocks are high and the UK is still to come out with conclusive evidence on the efficacy of giving a different one, Health Minister Prevention Director Gianni Rezza said Friday. "On a follow-up with a different vaccine," he told a press conference, "the British are assessing this possibility with various field studies but for now we do not have data from clinical studies; however we should have them in a few months time. "We do not have this problem in Italy for now because we have enough vaccines to do the follow-ups with the same vaccine, as per the protocols". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su