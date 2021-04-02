Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021 | 17:02

ROME
Uffizi 7th in world for visitors in 2020 despite pandemic

ROME
National COVID-19 Rt drops below alarm level

ROME
COVID: 2nd jab with same vaccine - Rezza

ROME
Soccer: Juve trio not called up after COVID-rule breach

ROME
COVID: Veneto, Marche, Trento to go orange Tuesday

ROME
Biot asks to be heard by prosecutor

PALERMO
Man gets life for murdering pregnant lover

ROME
2 kids hospitalised after 5-car pile-up near Rome

BARI
Man stabbed to death in Bari street

ROME
Salvini slams Speranza over 'ideological choices'

ROME
Italy spending Easter in lockdown

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Vibonese-Bari, mister Carrera: «Dobbiamo essere pronti alla battaglia»

LecceL'episodio
«Via, porti malattie» a Lecce commessa aggredisce giovane colombiana spruzzandole addosso spray lavavetri

Tarantolavoro
Mittal Taranto, no a integrazione salario e rotazione Cig

FoggiaL'operazione
Fece parte di una banda che rapinò portavalori in Lombardia: catturato latitante a Cerignola

PotenzaLotta al Covid
Potenza, cominciate vaccinazioni a persone con sindrome di down: la visita di Bardi

BariLa mobilitazione
Bari, il mondo della scuola in protesta sul lungomare: «Attività essenziale»

MateraCovid 19
Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

BatLa crisi
L'Esercito dona aiuti alla Caritas di Barletta

BrindisiL'emergenza
S.Michele Salentino, comandante positiva al Covid: chiuso ufficio Polizia locale

Pasqua 2021 in zona rossa, le regole per gli spostamenti: ecco cosa si può fare

Covid in Puglia, boom di contagi (+2369) e schizza indice positività (18%): altri 36 morti. Lopalco: «Festività di Pasqua a casa»

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro come Balos: si cammina sulle acque, ma non è un pesce d'aprile

Bari, attimi di panico in via Ravanas: sparatoria in strada

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

ROME

McKennie, Dybala and Arthur fined by police for get-together

ROME, APR 2 - Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday that Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have not been called up for Saturday's derby against Torino after being fined for breaching COVID-19-prevention regulations by taking part in a dinner party this week. The players were fined by Carabinieri police Wednesday night for a get-together at the USA midfielder's villa in the hills above Turin. "I'll speak about what happened the other evening and then we'll focus exclusively on the match," Pirlo said. "The three players have not been called up for tomorrow. They will resume work in time, we'll see when. "From now on we'll only talk about the match. Enough of this subject". (ANSA).

