Soccer: Juve trio not called up after COVID-rule breach

ROME, APR 2 - Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday that Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have not been called up for Saturday's derby against Torino after being fined for breaching COVID-19-prevention regulations by taking part in a dinner party this week. The players were fined by Carabinieri police Wednesday night for a get-together at the USA midfielder's villa in the hills above Turin. "I'll speak about what happened the other evening and then we'll focus exclusively on the match," Pirlo said. "The three players have not been called up for tomorrow. They will resume work in time, we'll see when. "From now on we'll only talk about the match. Enough of this subject". (ANSA).