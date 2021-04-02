Biot asks to be heard by prosecutor

Uffizi 7th in world for visitors in 2020 despite pandemic
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, record contagi (+2369) e positività al 18%: altri 36 morti. Emiliano: «Zero controlli per paura di tensioni»
Bari, la lite in via Ravanas scoppiata per un'eredità: a uccidere il 45enne sarebbe stata una minore
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - Walter Biot, an Italian navy captain charged with spying for Russia, will ask to be quizzed by prosecutors in the coming days, his lawyer said Friday. "Our goal is to show that the role played by Walter Biot did not give access to documents of a strategic level, documents that in any way concerned State security," said the lawyer, Roberto De Vita. The judge who remanded Biot in custody Thursday said the alleged spy took pictures of at least 181 pages of classified documents including top secret ones. Italy has expelled two Russian officials in the case. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su