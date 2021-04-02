Biot asks to be heard by prosecutor

ROME, APR 2 - Walter Biot, an Italian navy captain charged with spying for Russia, will ask to be quizzed by prosecutors in the coming days, his lawyer said Friday. "Our goal is to show that the role played by Walter Biot did not give access to documents of a strategic level, documents that in any way concerned State security," said the lawyer, Roberto De Vita. The judge who remanded Biot in custody Thursday said the alleged spy took pictures of at least 181 pages of classified documents including top secret ones. Italy has expelled two Russian officials in the case. (ANSA).