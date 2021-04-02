Man gets life for murdering pregnant lover

PALERMO, APR 2 - A Sicilian businessman got life in jail Friday for murdering his 30-year-old pregnant Romanian lover after she threatened him with blackmail. Antonino Borgia stabbed Ana Maria Lacramioara Di Piazza 10 times in the street near Palermo on November 22, 2919. Di Piazza had asked for money to prevent her telling Borgia's wife she was pregnant by him, the businessman told police. Borgia confessed to the murder. (ANSA).