BARI
Man stabbed to death in Bari street

ROME
Salvini slams Speranza over 'ideological choices'

ROME
Italy spending Easter in lockdown

ROME
Three videos 'show Biot copying documents'

CATANIA
Etna has calmed down say volcanologists

ROME
COVID ICU occupancy rate up to 41% says ISS

ROME
Russian envoy says hopes 'spying' case won't hurt ties

VATICAN CITY
Pope visits poor getting COVID jab in Vatican

ROME
Household income, consumer spending down at end of 2020

MONZA
Raped woman returns to stop revenge porn, raped again

ROME
National COVID-19 Rt drops below alarm level

Vibonese-Bari e i destini che si incrociano. L'ex Roselli: Carrera, un tecnico di talento

LecceLotta al virus
Emergenza reparti anche a Lecce: «Scorrano doveva essere Covid»

FoggiaL'operazione
Fece parte di una banda che rapinò portavalori in Lombardia: catturato latitante a Cerignola

PotenzaLotta al Covid
Potenza, cominciate vaccinazioni a persone con sindrome di down: la visita di Bardi

BariLa mobilitazione
Bari, il mondo della scuola in protesta sul lungomare: «Attività essenziale»

TarantoNel Tarantino
Laterza: in officina coltiva la cannabis, sequestrati 23kg di hashish a un 34enne

MateraCovid 19
Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

BatLa crisi
L'Esercito dona aiuti alla Caritas di Barletta

BrindisiL'emergenza
S.Michele Salentino, comandante positiva al Covid: chiuso ufficio Polizia locale

Pasqua 2021 in zona rossa, le regole per gli spostamenti: ecco cosa si può fare

Covid in Puglia, boom di contagi (+2369) e schizza indice positività (18%): altri 36 morti. Lopalco: «Festività di Pasqua a casa»

Bari, Pane e Pomodoro come Balos: si cammina sulle acque, ma non è un pesce d'aprile

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, attimi di panico in via Ravanas: sparatoria in strada

ROME

Italy spending Easter in lockdown

Checks on respect of COVID-19 restrictions intensified

Italy spending Easter in lockdown

ROME, APR 2 - Italy is spending Easter in lockdown after the government made the whole nation a COVID-19 'red zone' from Saturday to Easter Monday in order to prevent social interaction fuelling contagion. This means shops selling non-essential items must close, bars and restaurants can only do takeaways and home deliveries and people need a good reason to be outside the home. It will be possible, however, for up to two adults and their children under 14 to visit the home of another person, with no more than one visit a day, and to attend religious services. The interior ministry on Thursday told Italy's prefects to intensify checks on the respect of COVID-19 restrictions over Easter. Police have been told to focus checks on people who are travelling and to pay special attention areas likely to attract groups of people, such as parks and beaches. (ANSA).

