Man stabbed to death in Bari street
BARI
02 Aprile 2021
BARI, APR 2 - A 45-year-old man with a criminal record was stabbed to death in a street in Puglian capital Bari on Thursday night, police said Friday. Giuseppe De Mattia died in a Bari hospital shortly after the stabbing. Police ruled out any link with the local mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). De Mattia was stabbed after a violent argument with another man, police said, although they said they could not produce any eye witnesses. The stabbing took place in the heart of the Libertà Quarter. (ANSA).
