Salvini slams Speranza over 'ideological choices'

ROME, APR 2 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini on Friday slammed Health Minister Roberto Speranza over an alleged "ideological" choice to keep Italy in COVID lockdown through April, allegedly ignoring the science. "Why does Speranza say he wants to keep everything closed for the whole of April without taking the science into account," said the rightwing former interior minister. "It's an ideological choice. I rely on the science, on the other hand. I'm fed up with ideological choices at the expense of the Italians. "Speranza has yet to understand that the damage from unjustified lockdowns will cause damage for years". Salvini went on: "Keeping Italians locked down after Easter, even though the sciences says we can reopen in safety, would be kidnapping". Speranza is a prominent member of the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, which like the League and virtually all other Italian parties supports Mario Draghi's national unity government. (ANSA).