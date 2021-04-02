COVID ICU occupancy rate up to 41% says ISS

ROME, APR 2 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday that the proportion of intensive care places in Italy taken up by COVID-19 patients has risen to 41%, up from 39% last week and well above the critical threshold of 30%. It said 14 of Italy's regions/autonomous provinces were above the 30% threshold, up from 12 last week. It said the proportion of coronavirus patients in other hospital departments was 44%, above the critical threshold of 40%. (ANSA).