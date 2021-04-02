Etna has calmed down say volcanologists

CATANIA, APR 2 - Etna has calmed down after a recent series of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano, local volcanologists said in Catania on Friday. The lava flow from the south-east crater responsible for the latest blasts has stopped, said the Etna Observatory of the National Institute for Geopphysics and Volcanology (INGV-OE). Etna on Thursday belched out another lava plume, spewing ash and lapilli into a nine-kilometre-high column. The ash was scattered onto nearby Catania and the eastern Sicilian city's airport's air space was closed. Flights were rerouted out of Palermo. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio, where the eruptions rattled windows and doors. The iconic volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. INGV said it was the 17th "paroxysm" in Etna's latest phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid February. (ANSA).