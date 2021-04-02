Pope visits poor getting COVID jab in Vatican

VATICAN CITY, APR 2 - Pope Francis on Friday visited poor and homeless people getting their COVID-19 jab inside the Vatican. Marking Good Friday, the pope visited the Paul VI Room in the Vatican where a vaccination station has been set up for homeless people and others in economic difficulties, welcomed and accompanied by various Roman associations. The pope greeted the doctors and nurses, watched the preparation f the vaccine doses, and waited with people while they queued for their shots, the Vatican press office said. Some 800 of the around 1,200 needy people who will get the vaccine in the Vatican this week have now been vaccinated, the office said. (ANSA).