Household income, consumer spending down at end of 2020

ROME, APR 2 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian households' incomes fell by 1.8% in the final quarter of 2020 with respect to the previous three months and their consumer spending dropped by 2.5%. The national statistics agency said the propensity to save was 15.2%, up 0.5 of a percentage point on the previous quarter. It said Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio was 52% in this period, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2014 (ANSA).