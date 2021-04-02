Raped woman returns to stop revenge porn, raped again

MONZA, APR 2 - A 51-year-old woman who was drugged, raped and filmed by her ex-husband for over a month near Monza returned to the house to stop the man publishing revenge porn about her and suffered another incident of sexual violence, police said Friday. Neighbours called police who arrested the man, a 46-year-old from Brugherio. Because of the drugs the man gave the woman she ended up in hospital where she told police about her ordeal. Police treated the case as a 'cod red' incident. The former husband has been charged with sexual violence, domestic abuse and revenge porn against his ex-wife. Neither the man nor the woman have been named. (ANSA).