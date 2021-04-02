COVID: Italy did over 300,000 jabs on Thursday - Gelmini

ROME, APR 2 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini said Friday that Italy set a new record of over 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday. "The new vaccine plan is working and the regions are following the government's instructions," Gelmini said via Twitter. "They have started to move fast. "Yesterday we crossed the threshold of 300,000 inoculations in a day". (ANSA).