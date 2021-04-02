National COVID-19 Rt drops below alarm level

ROME, APR 2 - Italy's nationwide COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has dropped to 0.98, below the alarm level of 1 and down from 1.08 last week, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Heath Institute (ISS). The incidence has fallen to 232 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 240 last week. Italy's regions are anxiously waiting the full data from the report, which will determine whether they are high-risk red zones or medium-high orange zones in Italy's tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions. Veneto and Campania are hoping to go from being red, meaning movements are limited and shops selling non-essential items are closed, to orange. The restrictions in orange zones are far looser and all shops are allowed to open. The whole nation will be a red zone from Saturday until Easter Monday. (ANSA).