Much-needed batch of 1.3 mn AstraZeneca jabs arrives

ROME, APR 2 - Defence Undersecretary Giorgio Mulè said Friday that a much-needed batch of 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had arrived at the Pratica di Mare military airport near Rome. Italy's vaccination rollout has speeded up significantly in the last two weeks. But a lack of vaccine doses had threatened to hold back the progress. Lazio, the region Rome belongs to, said Thursday that it would have to suspend vaccinations within 24 hours if it did not get new supplies. The new AstraZeneca jabs will be distributed throughout the nation in the afternoon, with around 200,000 doses going to Lazio. "We are working with our guts on the ground, the defence ministry, the civil protection department and the regional health authorities, to get up to vaccinating 500,000 people a day," Mulè told Radio24.. (ANSA).