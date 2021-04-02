Four probed for threatening Speranza

Much-needed batch of 1.3 mn AstraZeneca jabs arrives
ROME
02 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 2 - Rome prosecutors said Friday that four people have been placed under investigation for allegedly threatening Health Minister Roberto Speranza via email. They said the homes of the suspects, all Italian nationals, had been searched by Carabinieri police in the provinces of Turin, Cagliari, Varese and Enna. They were allegedly behind "numerous emails with seriously threatening content with respect to Health Minister Roberto Speranza between October 2020 and January 2021". The suspects are accused of the felony of "aggravated threats". As health minister, Speranza has signed a series of orders for unpopular restrictions to prevent contagion during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).
