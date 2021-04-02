Venerdì 02 Aprile 2021 | 11:58

ROME
Much-needed batch of 1.3 mn AstraZeneca jabs arrives

ROME
Four probed for threatening Speranza

ROME
COVID: 23,649 new cases, 501 more victims

TURIN
Car sales 497% up in March

ROME
COVID: Record 282,000 jabs given Wed

ROME
Italian Navy 'spy' was desperate says wife

BRUSSELS
COVID: 57.14% Italians to get jab by June - EU

ASTI
Boy, 17, critical after falling while doing parkour

ROME
COVID: 269 priests died in one year

ROME
Soccer: Bonucci positive for COVID-19

MONZA
Poussin stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owners

Biancorossi
Vibonese-Bari e i destini che si incrociano. L'ex Roselli: Carrera, un tecnico di talento

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa mobilitazione
Bari, il mondo della scuola in protesta sul lungomare: «Attività essenziale»

PotenzaLotta al virus
Basilicata, dal 6 aprile prenotazioni per i vaccini ai soggetti fragili

TarantoNel Tarantino
Laterza: in officina coltiva la cannabis, sequestrati 23kg di hashish a un 34enne

Foggianel foggiano
Carapelle, bomba contro azienda agricola: è la terza intimidazione

LecceIl caso
Racale, bimbo scomparso nel '77, parla la moglie dell'indagato: «Mio marito è innocente»

MateraCovid 19
Matera, focolaio nel reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale: 26 positivi

BatLa crisi
L'Esercito dona aiuti alla Caritas di Barletta

BrindisiL'emergenza
S.Michele Salentino, comandante positiva al Covid: chiuso ufficio Polizia locale

ROME

Four probed for threatening Speranza

Health minister received 'aggravated threats' via email

ROME, APR 2 - Rome prosecutors said Friday that four people have been placed under investigation for allegedly threatening Health Minister Roberto Speranza via email. They said the homes of the suspects, all Italian nationals, had been searched by Carabinieri police in the provinces of Turin, Cagliari, Varese and Enna. They were allegedly behind "numerous emails with seriously threatening content with respect to Health Minister Roberto Speranza between October 2020 and January 2021". The suspects are accused of the felony of "aggravated threats". As health minister, Speranza has signed a series of orders for unpopular restrictions to prevent contagion during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).

