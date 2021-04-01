COVID: 23,649 new cases, 501 more victims

ROME, APR 1 - There have been 23,649 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 501 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. This compares with 23,904 new cases and 467 more victims on Wednesday. Some 356,085 more tests have been done, compared with 351,221 Wednesday. The positivity rate has fallen by 0.2%, from 6.8% to 6.6%. Intensive care cases are down by 29, and hospital admissions by 231. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,607,083, and the death toll 109,847. The currently positive are 563,479 (+971 on Wednesday), the recovered and discharged 2,933,757 (+20,712), and those in domestic isolation 530,849 (+2,462). (ANSA).