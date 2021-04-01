COVID: Record 282,000 jabs given Wed

COVID: 23,649 new cases, 501 more victims
ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - A record 282,158 COVID-19 jabs were given on Wednesday, the health ministry said Thursday. It was close to the daily target of 300,000 vaccinations set for the end of March, the ministry said. Italy's vaccine rollout is picking up after a slow start. (ANSA).
