Il centrocampista biancorosso
Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

Bari, Bianco: «Lavoriamo per vincere i play off»

 

ROME

Italian Navy 'spy' was desperate says wife

Top secret documents found on frigate captain's memory stick

Italian Navy 'spy' was desperate says wife

ROME, APR 1 - The wife of an Italian Navy officer accused of passing classified military documents to Russian officials has said he was "desperate" because of the family's economic situation. She also said that any material he handed over would not have compromised national security. Italy on Wednesday expelled two Russian officials after frigate captain Walter Biot was allegedly caught handing over documents for 5,000 euros to an official late on Tuesday. They were named Thursday as Alexey Nemudrov, Russian embassy naval and aeronautical attaché, and Dmitri Ostroukhov, an employee in the same office at the Rome embassy, who was the man caught with Biot in a Rome car park Tuesday night. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio described the espionage as a "hostile act of extreme gravity" on Moscow's part. "He had truly been in (a state of) crisis for some time because he was afraid that he would not be able to face up to the all spending we have," Biot's wife Claudia Carbonara told Thursday's Corriere della Sera. "We have been impoverished by COVID. "My husband did not want to screw the country, if you will excuse my language. "And he did not this time either. "I assure you that he gave the minimum he could give to the Russians. Nothing compromising. "He is not stupid or irresponsible. "He was just desperate. Desperate about our future and that of our children". Carbonraa told Corriere that Biot's salary of 3,000 euros was not enough to cover mortgage payments of 1,200 euros plus paying for the four children's after-school activities - one of whom has a serious handicap - as well as the family's four dogs. Biot exercised his right to remain silent during questioning by a preliminary investigations judge on Thursday. Explaining his decision, he said "I'm stunned and disoriented but ready to clear up my position". Biot was remanded in custody Thursday. The custodial warrant said so far 181 photos of classified documents had been found on the memory stick Biot allegedly gave Ostroukhov, including nine 'top secret' documents and 47 'NATO Secret'. The warrant said Biot was involved in the projection of Italian defence assets into foreign operational theatres and also in NATO, EU and UN operations. (ANSA).

