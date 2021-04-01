COVID: 57.14% Italians to get jab by June - EU

BRUSSELS, APR 1 - Some 57.14% of the Italian population will have been vaccinated by the end of June, according to forecasts circulated at an EU ambassadors meeting Thursday, published by Bloomberg and confirmed by diplomatic sources. The countries who will have vaccinated the most by the end of the second quarter will be Malta (93.10%) and Denmark (79.88%). The countries who will have vaccinated the least will be the Czech Republic (44.33%) and Bulgaria (45.01%). France will be on 58.16% and Germany on 61.04%. The European Commission aims to vaccinate 70% of European adults by the end of August, and the data say this is achievable. (ANSA).