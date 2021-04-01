Boy, 17, critical after falling while doing parkour
ASTI
01 Aprile 2021
ASTI, APR 1 - A 17-year-old Italian boy is in critical condition in hospital after falling from the balcony of an abandoned former wine cooperative at Canelli near Asti while doing parkour on Wednesday night. They boy, who has not been named, fell about five metres onto a concrete floor. He was with seven other boys, all minors, who often did parkour in the building. (ANSA).
