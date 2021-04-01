Giovedì 01 Aprile 2021 | 17:28

ROME

Soccer: Bonucci positive for COVID-19

Case of Juventus defender follows those four Italy staff members

Soccer: Bonucci positive for COVID-19

ROME, APR 1 - Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. The centre back is self-isolating at home after returning from duty with the national team, the sources said. The Italian Soccer Federation reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive after Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania. (ANSA).

