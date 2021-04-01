Soccer: Bonucci positive for COVID-19

Boy, 17, critical after falling while doing parkour
ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. The centre back is self-isolating at home after returning from duty with the national team, the sources said. The Italian Soccer Federation reported that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive after Wednesday's 2-0 win in Lithuania. (ANSA).
