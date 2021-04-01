Poussin stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owners
MONZA
01 Aprile 2021
MONZA, APR 1 - A painting by 17th-century French Baroque master Nicolas Poussin has been returned from Italy to its rightful owners after being stolen by the Nazis in occupied France in 1944. The painting, 'Lot With His Two Daughters Serving Him Drink', was found by Carabinieri art cops in the home of a Milanese antiques dealer in Padua. The work, taken from its Jewish owners in Poitiers in mid-1944, has been given to their heirs, a 98-year-old Swiss woman and a 68-year-old American man. (ANSA).
