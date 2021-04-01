Giovedì 01 Aprile 2021 | 15:50

ROME

Expelled Russians in 'spying' case named

Naval attaché, embassy employee expelled in Biot case

Expelled Russians in 'spying' case named

ROME, APR 1 - The two Russian officials who were expelled Wednesday after an Italian navy captain was caught handing classified military documents to a Russian official were named Thursday as Alexey Nemudrov, Russian embassy naval and aeronautical attaché, and Dmitri Ostroukhov, an employee in the same office at the Rome embassy. Frigate captain Walter Biot was allegedly paid 5,000 euros for NATO telecommunications documents. (ANSA).

