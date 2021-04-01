Expelled Russians in 'spying' case named

Poussin stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owners
ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - The two Russian officials who were expelled Wednesday after an Italian navy captain was caught handing classified military documents to a Russian official were named Thursday as Alexey Nemudrov, Russian embassy naval and aeronautical attaché, and Dmitri Ostroukhov, an employee in the same office at the Rome embassy. Frigate captain Walter Biot was allegedly paid 5,000 euros for NATO telecommunications documents. (ANSA).
