Stretchers strewn on Turin hospital staircase amid 'crisis'

TURIN, APR 1 - Patients in stretchers were piled up on a staircase in a Turin hospital this week as nurses complained they were on the verge of collapse amid a COVID-induced "crisis" at the hospital. Pictures of the stretchers at the Maria Vittoria Hospital went viral. It was just the latest case of overcrowding in Piedmont hospitals including those at Chivasso and Rivoli. Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio went to the hospital to assess the situation for himself. Regional health pointman Luigi Genesio Icardi said "the situation is under control". But nurses union Nursind said these cases were growing ever more frequent. "After a year of pandemic in the hospitals, nothing has changed," said the head of the Piedmont branch of Nursind, Francesco Coppolella. NAS health and hygiene police are continuing to monitor the situation in the region's hospitals. (ANSA).