Four young people arrested for Milan nightlife violence

ROME
01 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 1 - Milan police on Thursday put four young people under house arrest for a series of acts of violence and robberies, mostly in Arco della Pace area of the northern city, which is popular for nightlife. Another nine people have been put under investigation and the homes of several minors thought to belong to the same gang were searched. The group allegedly targetted other young people who were out to have a good time. (ANSA).
